Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has disputed claims that he was recruited to ‘talk back’ at former President Jerry Rawlings.

According to him, he has never been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he was of the opinion that it is a matter of public knowledge that he and others have rallied in the past to correct misimpressions created about the late President John Mills during his tenure.

This comes after Prof Kwamena Ahwoi‘s ‘Working with Rawlings’ book which has chronicled events under the National Democratic Congress Founder’s administration.

Prof Ahwoi said in his book that Mr Rawlings fell out with the late President and constantly attacked his personality.

He added that the continuous attacks forced Prof. Mills to resign as President, but it took him [Kwamena Ahwoi] Captain (Rtd) Kojo Tsikata and Totobi Quakyi about four hours to talk him out.

He explained the situation caused them to devise a strategy to train and engage a group of young politicians, purposely to respond to and “talk back” at Mr Rawlings for the attacks on the personality of Prof. Mills.

He named those young politicians as Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.