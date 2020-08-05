Former Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, has rubbished claims by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi that he and other young politicians in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were purposely groomed to speak up against former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Prof. Ahwoi had said in his book that former President Rawlings fell out with former President John Evans Atta Mills and was constantly attacking the personality of Prof. Mills, which even culminated in Prof. Mills onetime deciding to resign as President, but they [Ahwoi’s] took about four hours to talk him out of it.

The strategy, according to Prof. Ahwoi, worked perfectly as Mr Rawlings was finally tamed by the ‘young boys and girls’ (“Working with Rawlings” – Page 211).

The then Deputy Minister of Information, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Deputy Minister of Science and Environment, Dr Boamah were constantly used to denigrate and vilify the character of former President Rawlings and his wife Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, according to the book.

But in a statement, the former Presidential spokesperson said as a young man and politician with core convictions, he was never engaged nor could he have allowed himself to be used by anyone to talk back at former President Rawlings.

He said: “I have read excerpts of Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s book – ‘Working with Rawlings’ – that appears to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and ‘talk back’ at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.”

Read full statement below: