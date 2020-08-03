President Jerry John Rawlings has vowed to deal with the callous agenda by the former Local Government Minister, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi.

Professor Ahwoi has written extensively about his working relationship with former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The yet-to-be-launched book titled, ‘Working with Rawlings’, according to Professor Ahwoi is not a book about Mr Rawlings neither is it about Mr Ahwoi or the Provisional National Defence Council which led Ghana’s governance from 1982 to January 6, 1993.

On page 135 for instance, there is a casual mention of President John Mills’ near resignation in 2010 over what the author claimed as Rawlings’ insults on him.

But the former President, while taking to his social media platforms to commend the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for resolving the issue with the Bantamahene, took the opportunity to react to his former bosom friend.

Mr Rawlings accused Prof Ahwoi of desperately seeking control of the NDC.

He wrote: Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self defence when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party. The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority.

