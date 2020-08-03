I will soon deal with a “callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, former President Jerry John Rawlings has served notice.

Mr Rawlings contends that those behind the “callous agenda” are “desperately seeking control of the NDC party” a party he contends, faces collapse and may drown on the words of those in authority of the party if care is not taken.

Mr Rawlings said he would soon deal with claims in the book even though he finds it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self-defence, especially when he has given his all, all these years.

Mr Kwamena Ahwoi recently released a book titled, Working with Rawlings” a book he says details some of his working relations and close encounters with the former President.

But, the former president has served notice of his intention to deal with the author and his likes in a statement issued by his office in which he commends the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV.

Rawlings thanked Otumfuo for “the steps he has taken, to seriously protect the environment and also to thank him for tampering justice with mercy on Nana Bantamahene”, following the controversial illegal appropriation of Kumasi lands for private gain, and Togbe Afede for taking the initiative to lead a delegation of Volta Chiefs to border areas in the region to ascertain things for themselves relating to the ongoing voters registration exercise.

According to Rawlings, we each have to take a cue from Asantehene’s action and be bold and audacious in our defence of the environment, especially from thieves and crooks.

Similarly, Rawlings said the initiative by Togbe Afede was commendable becomes some of the unsightly things we see on the Internet do not speak well of us locally and internationally and it was important members of the team went to see things for themselves.

OTUMFUO DESERVES COMMENDATION

I want to take the opportunity to congratulate the Asantehene for the steps he has taken, to seriously protect the environment and also to thank him for tampering justice with mercy on Nana Bantamahene.

We each have to learn to take a cue from the Asantehene and be bold and audacious in our defence of the environment, especially from thieves and crooks, who with impunity can collect parcels of land anywhere, anyhow and do as they wish against the public good and the sanctity of nature.

Let me also express my gratitude to Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs for taking the initiative to lead a delegation of the Volta Region House of Chiefs to the border areas in the region to ascertain things for themselves.

Some of the unsightly things we see on the internet do not speak well of us locally and internationally.

Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self defence when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party.

The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority.