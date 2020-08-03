Ghana’s reigning dance champions from the Dance With A Purpose Academy (DWP), headed by one Dance God, Lloyd and Afro Beast, have revealed how they were contacted by American singer Beyoncé for her Black Is King project off her ‘The Gift’ music album.

In an exclusive interview on Adom TV‘s Ahosepe entertainment show, the dance group said it was shocked to have been contacted by Beyonce’s choreographer, JaQuel Knight, after one of their videos went viral.

One of the leaders, Lloyd told Sister Sandy that they weren’t interested in participating in Beyonce’s ‘Already’ challenge but a push by their manager forced them to, adding that, that was how we achieved the dream.

This is the dream come true… I joined the dance challenge, I didn’t want to initially. We had ended dance class. So I did a freestyle and it went viral and I happened to be part of the collective. We spoke and I did the video before we got the call from JaQuel Knight.

According to the DWP dance group, it is looking for investors who will boost their brand to open up a dance school for talented and passionate dancers.

Watch the interview above: