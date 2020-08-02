Following the release of the much-awaited video which has gained massive traction on social media across the globe, Jay Z has also taken part in the trend.

The American rapper has used his star power to also push the song on social media and by so doing, has promoted Shatta Wale massively to his millions of followers across the world.

In a post on Twitter that has caught fire already, Jay Z shared the Already video with the caption, ‘Black Is King’.

The rapper’s tweet has been liked over 13,000 times and retweeted 4,000 times.

Earlier, it was reported that the ex-girlfriend of Shatta Wale, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, has added her voice to the congratulatory messages going to the dancehall star following the release of the Already music video.

Beyonce and Shatta Wale

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Nkonkonsa, Michy stated how proud she was of Shatta Wale.

The Cheating singer went on to add that the project with Beyonce was a ‘dream come true’ for Shatta Wale.