Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Darko-Mensah has said he has put in place measures to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases in the region.

“As a region with few COVID-19 patients, we are doing everything humanly possible to jealously guard against a surge and even halt the spread,” he stated.

Mr Darko-Mensah made the comment at the launch of the phase two of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise in markets, lorry parks and public spaces at the Takoradi market circle.

The Minister with some officials from his office

He said they have been able to contain the spread because residents comply with all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He was particularly excited that all the markets, lorry parks and public toilets in the Western Region were going to be fumigated.