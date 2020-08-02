The Chairman for the Volta Regional Council of Elders for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described portions of the book ‘Working With Rawlings’ as an attempt to discredit the political legacy of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Dan Abodakpi said some inaccuracies referenced in the Prof Kwamena Awhoi’s tell-it-all, unfortunately portrays him as “an accessory to any grand agenda to delink Mr Rawlings from the NDC as the party that he founded.”

This assertion he vehemently rejects.

“My very intimate historical knowledge of some of the key actions that shaped our Revolutionary/Democratic evolution and our current political status are not in question given my experience as a Member of the Political Committee and the Campaign Steering Committee. Again, I question the motive of the author in twisting the facts to denigrate the person of the Founder of a Party he claims to love,” Mr Abodakpi said.

In the book, the former Local Government Minister outlines, in comprehensive detail, his working relationship with former President Rawlings with adjoining events.

He explains in the book that somewhere along the line, they drifted apart and also talks about the political history of Ghana between 1979 to 2010.

But Dan Abodakpi believes certain comments attributed to the former President in the book should not have come from persons like “Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi who quite frankly were gifted the privilege to participate in building on the foundations of sacrifice established by the Founder.”

“Prof. Awhoi and those supporting this slanderous and treacherous book are served notice that any attempt to misrepresent the facts behind the true story of the Revolution and the NDC Party to our people will be fiercely resisted,” the NDC Chairman for the Volta Regional Council of Elders said in a statement.

Read Mr. Abodakpi statement below