The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East Municipal, Michael Yaw Essuman Mensah is calling for more education on the novel coronavirus in his area.

This, he explained is because majority of residents in Kasoa and its environs still don’t believe the virus exist.

“In fact I have personally been going round to distribute free nose masks and also educating residents within the Municipal about COVID-19 but more needs to be done,” he said.

The MCE for Awutu Senya East made the call during a disinfection, fumigation and cleaning exercise in the Kasoa Market in the Central Region on Saturday.

The exercise marked phase two of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) nationwide markets and public spaces disinfection and cleaning in the Central Region.

It was carried out by Tebel Ghana Limited in partnership with waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Hon Essuman Mensah expressed that he was particularly happy with the second phase markets disinfection programme, stressing that it will help curb the spread of the virus.

“…and I am equally happy that the restrictions on churches have been eased which will see many of our churches educate their members on COVID-19,” he gladly stated.

The Awutu Senya East MCE pleaded with the market women and traders in the Municipal to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

That, according to Hon Essuman Mensah, will help protect the market women and their customers from contracting the coronavirus disease.

“I am appealing to all the market women within the municipal to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure that we all keep safe from the disease,” he pleaded.

Places disinfected and fumigated in the Awutu Senya East municipal included the Kasoa Old and New Markets, lorry parks, public toliets and other public spaces.