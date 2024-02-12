Zoomlion Foundation in collaboration with the Accra College of Education has launched Agenda Zero Waste as part of efforts to get everyone on board in tackling sanitation challenges in the country.

The initiative is aimed at involving teacher trainees to be champions of environmental education nationwide.

Launching the initiative in Accra on February 9, 2024, the Writers Bureau Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Robert Kwaku Adjei, speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of Zoomlion, emphasised that the company through this initiative is nurturing a community of passionate individuals who will be actors in the sanitation space soon.

He added that the initiative also signifies a momentous juncture in addressing waste management and climate change in the country.

The event on the theme ‘Achieving Zero Waste: The Role of The Teacher Trainee in Combating Climate Change’, was also used to unveil the Green Generation Champions – an environmental club for tertiary institutions.

The Principal of Accra College of Education, Prof. Samuel A. Atintono, was of the view that the sustainable management of waste is a critical component of global efforts to mitigate climate change, present and preserve the planet for future generations.

“The time is up for all especially our young teacher trainees to rise to work towards achieving zero waste to recover the negative impact of climate change,” he urged.

According to him, the onus is on citizens to improve consumption patterns and adopt sustainable waste management practices that protect the environment including recycling of waste.

The National Coordinator of Zoomlion Foundation, Thomas Narh Korley, observed that one of the key things that Zoomlion has committed resources and commitment to is the mobilization of the youth and children to change the sanitation narrative in the country.

He explained that even though Zoomlion’s public education programmes have achieved remarkable results, they still needed to educate citizens on reducing, re-using and recycling waste instead of dumping it in landfills which results in environmental and health hazards.

“We are therefore drumming home that waste is a resource and we need everyone to appreciate that fact and lean towards benefiting from it,” he stressed.

He added that the Foundation agreed to work with the Accra College of Education because they see the teacher trainees as key stakeholders in involving children and the youth to impact the knowledge of transforming waste into a resource.

“So when they become professional teachers they would not find it difficult at all in working with children and the youth to transform waste into resources,” he emphasized.

He added that Agenda Zero Waste will be replicated in all tertiary institutions, particularly teacher training colleges.

The President of the Student Representative Council (SRC), Richmond Adjei, explaining the rationale behind the programme said there was so much filth on campus.

To address it they decided to collaborate with Zoomlion to bring a lasting solution to the challenge.

“The collaboration birthed agenda zero waste and the establishment of Generation Champions GGC,” he added.

“Zoomlion has done a great job for us by offering us a lot of support including the provision of waste bins to promote waste management on campus,” he mentioned.

He further added that the SRC will not rest there, but will lobby for more support to push the agenda.

He encouraged other tertiary institutions to emulate this initiative and institute programs that will prompt students to promote good sanitation.

Zoomlion is providing training for the Green Generation Champions and resources for the implementation of the Agenda Zero Waste Project.