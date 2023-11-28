In recognition of excellence in communication, Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s Communications team, has emerged triumphant at the prestigious 5th National Communications Awards (NCA 2023) and Digitalization Expo 2023.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Zoomlion Ghana Ltd. who leads the team Ms. Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, received the coveted title of Exemplary Communications Personality of the Year (Female).

Simultaneously, her dynamic department clinched the title of Communications and Corporate Affairs Team of the Year in the Private Sector.

Under the theme “Ghana’s Digital Economy: Emerging with Resilience,” the event unfolded over the weekend, drawing together a diverse assembly of stakeholders, industry experts, government officials, innovators, and thought leaders in the digitalization realm.

The Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM Communications Limited, Richmond Anim Damoah, highlighted that the Digitalization Impact Edition serves as a milestone celebration, uniting key players to recognize outstanding achievements shaping Ghana’s digital landscape.

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, MP, Tamale South, conveyed a message on behalf of the Guest of Honour, H.E John Dramani Mahama, encouraging stakeholders to harness the potential of the digital space and rally behind the government and relevant entities to propel Ghana to international acclaim.

Among the notable awardees and institutions at the event were Mrs. Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong (Asian Africa Consortium), Dr. Nick Danso Adjei-Ghana Link Network Services, Mr. William Boateng-Director of Communications, ECG, Mr. Stanley Martey-Director of Communications, Ghana Water Company Limited, America International School, Subbah Info Solution, Goil Ghana Limited, KGL Group, ABSA Bank, Oyerepa TV, UTV, and others.

Established in 2006, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a proud member of the Environmental Services Providers Association and ISWMA, is a Ghanaian-owned company at the forefront of providing comprehensive waste management solutions.

As part of the Jospong Group of Companies, Zoomlion collaborates with 23 sister companies, collectively dedicated to achieving total waste management solutions.