The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the release Senior High School (SHS) placement for 2023/24 academic year.

In view of this, the 2023 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) goes live effective today, November 28, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Ampofo Twum.

“Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from WAEC, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed. A total of 477,772 (81.56%) have automatically been placed in one of their

choices.

“This is a significant improvement compared to last year’s, with over 100,000 more students placed,” the statement read in parts.

However, 108,025 (18.44%) qualified candidates according to GES could not be matched with any of their choices.

“All such students are, therefore, to do Self–Placement to select from available schools. Log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh,” the statement directed.

GES in the statement assured parents, guardians, candidates and the general public that the process will be smooth and merit-based.

“The public is also informed that apart from the National Solution Centre at the GNAT Hall, Adabraka and the Regional Solution Centres at the various Regional Education Offices, they can also call our helpline on 0308258001 for all concerns,” the statement added.

