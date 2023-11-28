The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on the government to provide details and timelines for the implementation of the Import Restrictions Bill.

The GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng has said a clear roadmap will ensure the success of the bill’s implementation.

“There was an engagement with the business community but our recommendations were not factored in. There must be adequate information and a clear roadmap. We should not just be interested in implementing restrictions but put in place measures to boost the local economy and create a favourable business environment,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Dr Obeng noted the roadmap will bring to bare the aims and objectives of the Legislative Instrument (L.I) which is currently before parliament.

“What we are expecting is that we have aims and objectives for this policy, and it is not spelt out for even journalists to propagate it well. What is it that we are using the LI to achieve? We want to enhance local productivity.

“We want to attain self-sufficiency for a period of time but what are the timelines for this? It doesn’t spell out the timelines. We are not doing this policy in the abstract. All that we are saying is that we should know the timeline so that when we are going to be restricted, we can hold on to something,” he added.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond is seeking a Legislative Instrument (L.I) aimed at restricting the import of certain strategic products but has not been successful.

The Minority has opposed the regulation three times, citing concerns about the excessive power it grants to the Minister for Trade.

Meanwhile, six business Associations, collectively known as the Joint Business Consultative Forum, including the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), have petitioned Parliament to reject the Bill.

The Associations argue that the Bill, if enacted, could have adverse effects on their businesses, impacting prices and disrupting the free flow of goods.

