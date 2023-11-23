The government is pushing to establish a regulation that will restrict the importation of what they call strategic products.

This development is set to take place without the Minority’s proposed establishment of a committee by the government to assess the move.

Some items include rice, fruit juices, yemuadie, fish, cement, and some other 17 items.

The attempt to lay the regulation was scuttled by the Minority last Monday.

The NDC side demanded further consultations with the Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

This was despite Trade Minister KT Hammond’s justification to journalists about what exactly the regulation is about and how important it is to the government.

Find full list of 22 items considered for import restriction below: