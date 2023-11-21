Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh is not happy about the expulsion of four members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, their exit could affect the party’s chances of breaking the 8 ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“All these people may have influence on one or two people across the country and politics is about numbers. We should begin to engage people, we are better off staying together because the intent is to win the election” he said in an interview on Metro TV.

The NPP on Monday terminated the membership of a former General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, former Adentan and Madina Members of Parliament (MPs); Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique as well as communications team member, Hopeson Adorye.

The statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the four forfeited their membership when they publicly endorsed independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

The lawmaker expected these men to have resigned when they declared support for independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

“I am careful because I have worked with closely in time past. They are adults and they ought to know the consequences of their actions, the constitution is clear. I was hoping that they would tendered in their resignation not to warrant the publication from the party as it were. These are men off age and I’m glad that they know every political party has rules” he said.

Mr. Tetteh urged the party’s leadership to correct the wrongs in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

“The managers of the party at the constituency level must take a cue for this and ran an open transparent campaign and make sure everybody’s concerns are taken on board,” he stressed.

