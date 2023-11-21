Following a moving performance at Rev. Isaac Obofour’s church, Cecilia Marfo’s efforts were rewarded with a generous GH¢20,000 gift.

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, a self-professed fan of Cecilia Marfo, acknowledged the positive impact one of her songs in his life.

He vowed to show his appreciation whenever he had the chance to meet Cecilia Marfo.

Remaining true to his word, Rev. Obofour gifted her GH¢20,000 in the presence of the congregation.

In his address, Rev. Obofour shared his personal connection with Cecilia Marfo’s song “Efunumuba,” emphasizing its inspirational role it played in his life during a difficult period in his life.

He encouraged her to stay strong, highlighting the transformative power of grace after enduring suffering.

On her recent issues, Rev. Obofour defended her and said his church is a safe haven for individuals going through difficulties in life.

He cited how he hosted musician, Ernest Opoku in his church when he was being lampooned on social media.

Shocked by man of God’s gesture, Cecilia Marfo grabbed the microphone and performed the song that played a pivotal role in Rev. Obofour’s life.

