Gospel singer and evangelist, Cecilia Marfo is not ready to let her new found fame fade away.

During a spirit-filled 31st night service which she was ministering at, Madam Cecilia got the crowd roaring when she introduced a line of the popular 2012 gospel track, ‘Washawasay’.

The crowd went wild as they waved their handkerchiefs in recognition of her efforts to make their watchnight a memorable one.

Amid the singing, she was prophesying into the coming year and accepting written prayer requests.

She gifted one of the elderly patrons who was singing and dancing an envelop believed to contain cash.

‘Washawasay’ became a household term in early November after Madam Cecilia’s attempt to sing ‘What shall I say” went horribly wrong.

Riding on the wave, she recorded a danceable remix shortly after which received massive airplay.

Watch video below: