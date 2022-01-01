Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has given his two cents on the ongoing feud between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

The rift was started by an advocacy Shatta Wale started to call to the attention of the Nigerians about their disregard and lack of support for their Ghanaian counterparts.

Using swear words, Shatta demanded Ghanaians reciprocate the low energy Nigerians invest into Ghanaian genres. This did not sit well with Naija artistes who have voiced out their displeasure on social media.

The latest to add his voice was Burna Boy, who without mincing words challenged Shatta Wale and any other person who has a problem with him to a physical fight.

Burna bemoaned why it is an issue for Nigerian acts to dominate Ghana when other songs from diverse countries have also found its way to the country.

He describes Shatta’s agenda as a means to separate African nations and that, to him, is a grave disservice to the future generations.

He is ready to quash whatsoever ‘beef’ with a battle in a bid to build a stronger and better Africa.

Ntozens have however called his bluff, as they reminded him of how Shatta Wale was the only artiste who helped him at the time he needed Ghanaian audience to appreciate his craft.