Rapper Kwaw Kese has slammed Shatta Wale after the latter dissed Nigerians during his performance at his recently-organised stadium concert dubbed Freedom Wave Concert.

According to Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale’s utterances during the concert go a long way to show that he is only fooling himself.

Kwaw Kese explained that the influx of Nigerian songs in Ghana has come to stay, hence Shatta Wale should embrace Nigerians with love than slander them.

If any Ghana musician thinks fighting Nigerian artistes is the way to go he’s fooling himself… They’re ahead of this Showbiz thing, we for tap into the blessings, Kwaw Kese said.

Meanwhile, in one of Shatta Wale’s arguments he mentioned that Nigerian musicians are rather faking love to Ghanaian musicians so they can use them but Kwaw Kese has debunked the statement as untrue.

Citing instances, he said Burna Boy is currently showing Black Sherif so much love after their Second Sermon remix; Wizkid has expressed love over King Promise’s career and Davido, he added, is very uptight with Stonebwoy.

Burna + Blacko Wizkid + King Promise Davido+ Stonebwoy Don’t act like there’s no luv, it’s there, Kwaw Kese tweeted.

If you think fighting Nigerians is the way to go then… – Kwaw Kese tells Shatta Wale

READ MORE: