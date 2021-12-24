Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has revealed how remorseful he felt after asking the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia to walk out of the Chamber during the scuffle between MPs over the approval of the 2022 budget.

He claimed that what triggered this conduct was how the Finance Minister was embarrassed in Parliament after he came to appeal to the House for an opportunity to reengage both parties.

Speaking on Joy News, he confirmed that his emotions led him and his other colleagues to ask ‘General Mosquito’ to leave the House.

“I felt angered because a very hardworking person like Ken Ofori-Atta will come in and he will be embarrassed in such manner and he was disciplined enough to leave,” he added.

He disclosed to Joy News that he was later regretful with the conduct he displayed in Parliament after he watched it on TV.

“We took the decision collectively not only me but its something that is a regrettable situation,” he said.

“When you get home and your children told you we saw you on TV and a few friends sent us the videos but after I looked at it, I’m human and I surely had that level of remorsefulness,” he revealed.