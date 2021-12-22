Former President John Mahama has taken to social media to share adorable photos of his first son, Shafik and social media users cannot keep calm.

The photos were to mark young Mahama’s birthday as he turns 30 on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Mahama backed his photos with a lovely message amid prayers of God’s blessings upon him.

He wrote: Happy 30th, Shafik. Hope you had a great day. God’s continuous blessings and guidance, my son.

Shafik’s wife, Asma also joined in the celebration as she takes to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt message to the former.

Asma, among other things, professed her undying love for the celebrant.

Mrs Mahama wrote: Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life. Nothing and no one makes me happier than you. Becoming your wife is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, you changed my life in so many ways, for the better.

READ ON:

There is so much I could say about you but words don’t do much justice. Everyone that meets you instantly adores you, you are so loved by so many.

You’re my best friend, my life partner and I would choose you in any lifetime. May God protect you, bless you, keep you, and favour you; 30 has never looked better baby. I love you. ❤️