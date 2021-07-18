Asma, the wife of former President John Mahama’s son, Shafik, has set tongues wagging with her social media post to mark their marriage anniversary.

Asma of Algerian descent tied the knot with Mr Mahama in a privately held ceremony that came off in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Taking to her Instagram page to commemorate a year of the union, Mrs Mahama shared photos from their plush wedding.

Shafik Mahama and wife, Asma.

Posting the photos, she captioned them: Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for changing my last name. Love you eternally.

She also shared few personal photos with her husband as she pens a heartfelt message to eulogise him.

Fans and followers, who can’t keep calm over the adorable photos, have taken to her comment section to shower them with congratulatory messages coupled with prayers of a successful marriage.