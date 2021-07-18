Thieves have raided a local Assembly of the Assemblies of God Church at Ogome at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region.

They made away with musical instruments including bass amps, keyboard, guitar, audio link, compressor, Audio mixer and microphones among others.

The suspects chiseled and removed the entire burglar-proof window frame after failing to break into it.

“One of our members from Odumase boarded a Hyundai commercial vehicle to Accra that day, when they got to the junction, a guy stopped the vehicle and they loaded items packed into black polythene bags and Sellotaped.

“So the mate asked ‘where are you going with this equipment at the time? Are you going to a church programme? the guy didn’t mind him. The boot was full so they booked one seat for the guy so he sat and put the audio links and others on the seat. The guy alighted at Novotel in Accra,” Rev Isaac Gyedu told Starr News.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, has since been reported to the Police at Odumase Krobo.