Three people have been reported dead in an accident at Ampunyasi Nkwanta on the Obuasi-Dunkwa highway.

The accident involved a Samreboi bound Kia Grandbird bus with registration number GN 9721-17 with the driver identified as Yaw Gyebi.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 1:00am on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The deceased are said to include two women and a man.

The Obuasi Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department commander, DSP Charles Owusu Aboagye, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said the bus with 29 passengers veered off the road into the bush and somersaulted multiple times.

The Dunkwa Municipal Ambulance officer, Charles Dawson, also told Adom News his team rushed to the scene following a distress call.

The vehicle was badly mangled and had to be cut to rescue the victims.

The injured were rushed to the Dunkwa Government Hospital with the dead bodies at the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the Police have appealed to the public to help identify the victims.

