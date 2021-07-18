General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has outrightly dismissed claims of his involvement in illegal mining locally known as galamsey.

According to him, he has never been to a galamsey site neither does he own any concession.

His comments come on the back of a viral video in which he was accused of owning a galamsey site at Asankragua, claims he petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate.

“It was even my friends and loved ones abroad who drew my attention to the video and I was surprised when I saw it as someone who had publicly ordered the Operation halt team to burn any mining equipment alleged to be mine,” he said.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Boadu, however, explained he has friends and know party bigwigs who were involved in mining, insisting it was not galamsey.

“The likes of our Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfuah; Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi and others who are involved in mining,” he added.

To him, it is possible people may be using his name for their operations but he has no links with them, a situation, he noted, he wouldn’t tolerate for it to ruin his hard-earned reputation.

Commenting on the progress of the CID probe, Mr Boadu noted though he wanted over GHS 10 million as damages that did not come to pass.

He explained his accuser, one Oscar turned out to be a provision shopkeeper and was invited for interrogations. They both wrote statements after which he [Oscar] apologised and was cautioned.

Watch the video attached above: