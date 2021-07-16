Five persons have been injured in a clash with the Police over Newmont mining concession at Ntotroso in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The five, according to the Police, were part of a group numbering about 50 who attacked the concession in protest of the arrest of some of their colleagues.

These colleagues, they said, had been accused of undertaking illegal mining activities at the concession, hence their action.

A statement, signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Police Command, ASP Isaac Kwame Loh, said the attacks were launched on July 14, 2021.

The men, wielding offensive weapons including pump-action guns, stormed the premises and attacked security officers at post by opening fire on them.

“The Police also opened fire to demobilise the crowd and in the course injured five persons,” part of the statement read.

The injured persons have been identified as Stephen Antwi, 32, Issaka Yahaya, 30, Apisco ,25, Issah Amu, 18, and Solomon Sam ,20, all residents of Ntotroso.

The statement added that they are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital with investigations underway to establish circumstances leading to the attacks.

