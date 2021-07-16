The Western Region chief who disappeared after threats to assassinate him has been released by his captors.

Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III who is the Gyaasehene of Tarkwa went missing on July 14 after a suspect who threatened him was granted bail the day before.

Police and National Security launched a nationwide search for him.

But, just last night, his family said he had been located and his kidnappers had freed him.

Kwabena Dwumfuoh who speaks for the family of the chief broke the news on JoyNews Prime with Israel Laryea.

Speaking on Thursday night, Mr Dwumfuoh explained that “I have just spoken to my Gyaasehene. The kidnappers have released him. A vehicle has gone to pick him and he’s on his way back home.”

“We are expecting to see him in 30 to 40 minutes time… God willing by the close of today, we will see our Gyaasehene back home,” he added.

