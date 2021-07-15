Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in the Western Region, Dr Adarkwa Bediako III, was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The Akeamehene of the Apinto Divisional Council in Tarkwa, Nana Kwabena Obo II, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

He explained that the Gyaasehene had a call on Sunday and the person said: “He is giving me five days to eliminate the Gyaasehene because he is a threat to his work. He assured me that he will eliminate him, and if that happens, he is responsible,” Nana Obo II alleged.

He said the Gyaasehene reported the threat to the police at Tarkwa and the person was arrested but was subsequently granted bail.

“A day after the (person) was granted bail, Gyaasehene was also kidnapped and he [person] is nowhere to be found,” he stated.

Nana Obo II said when they rushed to the scene where he was kidnapped, they found his car engine on, his phones and other documents in his car.

“We are all clad in red because of what has happened. We have given the police enough time to act to no avail,” Nana Obo II fumed.

The Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Andrew George Kuma, has confirmed the disappearance of the Gyaasehene.

Meanwhile, the missing Gyaasehene, known in private life as Dr Peter Tobbin, is a presiding elder of the Church of Pentecost.

He is also the junior brother of the Chief Executive Officer of Tobinco Group of Companies, Samuel Amo Tobbin.

