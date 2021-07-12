Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon has been appointed Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Auctioneers Association (GAA).

An appointment letter cited by adomonline.com that is jointly signed by Chairman and General Secretary, PMB Tagoe and Henry Maama Nelson, respectively has confirmed Mr Biney’s new portfolio.

“We would want you to build and maintain a positive public image for the Association that will shape its public opinion” the letter tasked him.

The letter was dated June 30, 2021.

Chief Biney is a politician who is currently the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress.

Find the appointment letter below: