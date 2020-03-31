Newmont Ghana has announced a US$100,000 support package for Ghana’s public health efforts to minimise the transmission of coronavirus in the country.

Newmont Ghana’s contribution will support two testing centers in Accra and Kumasi, as well as preventive measures in and around its Ahafo and Akyem mines and the Ahafo North Project area.

According to Regional Senior Vice President, Francois Hardy, the health and safety of the people and nearby communities take precedence above all else, hence the need to support.

“We recognise the need to help fortify the capabilities of our public institutions so they can undertake mass testing and other public health measures to minimise the risks and impacts associated with COVID -19.

“In light of the logistical and infrastructure constraints around the country’s public health system – along with the needs of our local health institutions in our host communities – we have set aside a $100,000 package to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Hardy added.

A sum of $25,000 each will be handed over to support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine for the procurement of test kits.

Another $20,000 to the Asutifi North and Birim North District Assemblies respectively and $10,000 for the Tano North Municipal Assembly.

He added Newmont Ghana has also made substantial donation to the Ghana Chamber of Mines towards the COVID-19 national fund.

That notwithstanding, Newmont Ghana has taken proactive measures to protect its workforce and nearby communities in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the country.

Aside initiating robust hygiene practices, social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures, the company is aligning mine operations to critical operations to reduce the potential for exposure and transmission of COVID-19.

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business with two gold mining operations in Ghana; the Ahafo and the Akyem Mine.

It’s Ahafo mine was named Mining Company of the Year in 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organisation for 2018, while the Akyem mine was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for 2015 and 2016.

The Company currently has over 5,500 employees and contractors, and also has greenfield exploration activities in Ethiopia.