Thirty-one out of 152 coronavirus positive patients in Ghana have recovered, Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has said.

The recovered patients, the minister said, have been discharged from the quarantine centre but will remain under strict monitoring by health workers in their homes.

An elated Health Minister disclosed this to the media while receiving donations from the Ghana COCOBOD in Accra.

Hon. Agyeman-Manu said the patients have been told to self-isolate to ensure full recovery.

The virus emerged in Wuhan, China, last December, and has spread to at least 166 countries and territories around the globe, according to the World Health Organisation.

Ghana’s case count currently stands at 152 with five deaths recorded so far.

