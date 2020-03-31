Some social media users have been amazed by a video of a man sitting in a commercial bus and preaching against the use of hand sanitisers and nose masks used in preventing the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.

In the video, where the passengers were seen observing social distancing protocols instigated by Ghana government, this unknown man was captured abusing another passenger for protecting himself.

According to him, nose masks rather limit the intake of air into the lungs, and the hand sanitisers purported to be killing germs rather give illness.

Get down [from the bus] and let me think. This is f**lishness. We are to inhale through our nose so how do you breathe? We are f**ls… People are washing their hands frequently like they are mad. The sanitisers can even give you illness, I am saying this on authority, he said in Twi.

