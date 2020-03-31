One of the aspiring parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asante-Akim South Constituency, William Yamoah, has suspended his campaign to mourn the demise of father to Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known in music circles as ‘Obour’.

Mr Yamoah said the suspension of all campaign activities is to give him space to mourn his opponent’s father who died from COVID-19 on Friday.

Obour is among the five candidates who are contesting in the NPP parliamentary primaries in Asante-Akim South.

“I have put on hold all campaign activities in Asante-Akim South until further notice”, part of a statement issued by Mr. Yamoah to express his condolence to Obour, read.

The statement further read: “it was with great regret that I learnt of the passing of your father. We may be opponents in this race but at this point, we need to put our differences aside because losing a loved one is a very painful experience”.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of your father and I pray for strength for you and your family as you go through this rather difficult period”, the statement concluded.

The late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, until his death was the Oyokohene of Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

He had recently returned to the country from the United Kingdom on March 19 but later showed symptoms of COVID-19.

His blood sample was taken for testing but while waiting for the results, his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the Ridge Hospital where he died on Friday, March 27.