The Registrar General’s Department has announced the extension of deadline for the filing of annual returns in the wake of the spread of the novel Coronavirus Disease.

According to the outfit, businesses, whose financial year ended by December 31, 2019, have from April 30, 2020 to June 30, 2020 to make payment.

It added all others whose financial year ended anytime before June 30, 2019 have up to December 31, 2020 to do so.

In a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Constance Adomaa Takyi, it said the extension is informed by the protocol of not having more than 25 people in a gathering and the 14-day lockdown directives.

It warned that companies that do not take advantage of the extension would be made to pay an increased flat penalty rate of GH¢ 450.00 effective July 6, 2020.

Read the statement below: