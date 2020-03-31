One of the eight Guineans who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has escaped from the facility in which they are being quarantined in Tamale.

According to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the patient, a woman in her early 20s, scaled over a wall leaving behind her belongings on Monday.

He described it as “a very disturbing situation because she is positive” with the novel coronavirus.

“Since yesterday, up till this morning, I have not slept, with my security people. I directed that they should use all their networks to be able to track the persona down and get her,” Mr. Saeed told the media.

There were two police and two soldiers who were guarding the guest house where the infected persons were being monitored.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Mr. Saeed urged citizens to remain calm.

“Our people are safe… we are working very hard to ensure that the people don’t get too panicked. Nobody should be afraid because the security personnel are on top of the issues.”

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the said patient has been found in a community near Kumbungu.

According to Citi News sources, the patient was arrested by community members and have so far informed the police.

But authorities are yet to confirm the new development.

Two Burkinabe’s tested positive for the virus alongside the eight Guineans. They had come into Ghana from Burkina Faso.

The government has said these foreign nationals will be sent back to their home countries for treatment.

These 10 are the only confirmed cases of the virus in the Northern Region so far.