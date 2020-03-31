Former President of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, has reacted to news of having tested positive to coronavirus.

Reports have been rife in sections of the Ghanaian media that Obour, as he is known by many, has been infected by COVID-19 after his father died from the virus.

Obour has since taken to his Facebook page to deny the report.

He described the claims as “fake”.

The Asante Akyen North New Patriotic Party Parliamentary hopeful slapped a ‘fake’ tag on an artwork that has flooded the internet about him testing positive.

Below is the artwork and Obour’s reaction to it from his official Facebook account:

