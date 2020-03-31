Bishop Daniel Obinim has dominated the headlines for the past week for the wrong reason.

The self-acclaimed prophet has been in the bad books of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong after he publicly challenged the legislator.

However, amid Agyapong’s war with Obinim, an old photo of the controversial prophet and his wife, Florence has popped up.

ALSO: Criss Waddle threatens to slap Bishop Obinim

In the photo, Obinim and Florence looking lovely, posed for the camera.

Check them out: