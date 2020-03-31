Ghana legend, Michael Essien, has missed out of Jose Mourinho’s all-time best XI despite winning laurels with the Portuguese manager.

Essien, 38, worked with the former Manchester United manager at Chelsea on two different occasions and Real Madrid.

The former AC Milan midfielder became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge following his move from Lyon in 2005.

Following Mourinho’s exit in 2007, Essien rejoined the former Manchester United manager at Real Madrid before the pair later reunited at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has often stated that Essien is a complete midfielder and one of the best he has seen whilst their relationship has always been a father and son affair.

However, the Tottenham Hotspurs manager did not add Essien to the best eleven players he has handled as he chose a midfield of Makelele, Lampard, Ozil among other players.

Below is Mourinho’s all-time best XI:

Essien currently plays for Sabail FK in Azerbaijan.