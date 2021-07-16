Onions can make you cry but add flavor to our dishes and also plays a key role in our beauty regimen.

It is a great source of flavonoids as well as antioxidant vitamins, such as Vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E. All these help in protecting our skin cells from the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays.

When it comes to taking care of our skin, it is always advisable to use kitchen ingredients for effective results. Here are more reasons why women should have onions in their kitchen for culinary and beauty purposes.

Regular application of fresh onion can help us get rid of the dull and lifeless skin. The antioxidants and vitamins present in the vegetable give the skin cells a significant beauty boost, which results in a healthy, radiant skin.

To remove spots, patches, and pigmentation

Onion is rich in vitamin C which helps to treat dark spots, ugly patches, pigmentation marks, and so on. Add a pinch of turmeric powder to one tablespoon of fresh onion juice. Massage your face with it daily.

To prevent aging

Applying onion on your face can boost the flow of blood throughout skin cells to give you firmer and youthful skin. Cut a fresh, medium-sized onion into small pieces and juice them up. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply all over your skin.

To cure acne

Acne is a common skin condition among many women. You can simply massage your face with some fresh onion juice or prepare an onion face pack to fight off the acne-causing bacteria efficiently.

Take one tablespoon of onion juice and add one tablespoon of olive oil or almond oil to it. Blend well and apply on your skin. After 15 minutes, wash off with cold water.