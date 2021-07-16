On June 14, 2021, a police officer, Emmanuel Osei and a trader, Joyce Afua Badu, were attacked by a group of armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown.

Afua Badu who was an eyewitness was said to have raised an alarm of the robbery and was chased and killed by the robbers.

Exactly a month after the incident, the mother of Afua Badu says no government official has been to her house to commiserate with them or offer any support for the children she left behind.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM, the 80-year-old mother bemoaned the hardship she is going through because of the loss of her daughter.

According to her, the only support they’ve received so far is from the District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, who visited them with packs of water and a cash amount of GHC2,000.

Meanwhile, a sibling of Afua Badu has pleaded with the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Adwoa Safo to support the family in taking care of the three children she left behind.

