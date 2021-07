A Chief Security Officer attached to a branch of Ecobank Ghana Limited, who stole two laptops from the Bank, has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Abdul Manaf Issah, who was said to have been captured by a CCTV camera carrying the computers, denied same, saying he was only carrying boxes containing newspapers.

The Police retrieved the two laptops from him later.

Charged with stealing, he denied the offence.

The court, presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, after the trial, found suspect Issah guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, said the complainant was Frederick Osei Sarfo of Ecobank Ghana Limited.

He said on June 6, 2019, two HP Elite Book 840 G3 Laptop computers with serial numbers 5CG650417D and 5CG635IF8Z with faulty hard drives were given to the Bank’s IT staff, Patience Adwoa Agyeiwaa, to repair.

Prosecution said after Miss Agyeiwaa had started working on the laptops, she placed them in Cabinet in her office and went on four-day leave.

The prosecution said however, on June 11, 2019, when Agyeiwaa reported to work, she detected that the two laptops were missing.

Chief Inspector Haligah said the complainant confronted suspect Isaah as the Head of Security but he denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the laptop computers.

He said the complainant then played a CCTV footage, which captured suspect Issah carrying a carton suspected to contain the laptops from the IT Office but he denied again and explained that what he was carrying was a carton containing newspapers.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to suspect Issah’s employer, and on June 19, 2019, a complaint was lodged with the Regional Criminal Investigation Department and he was arrested.

He said during investigations, the two laptops with their serial numbers were retrieved from him.

He said in his investigation caution statement, the convict admitted having taken them from the IT Office.