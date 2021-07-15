A young lady shot dead by armed robbers on a motorbike at Maxima Junction in Kumasi has been identified as Angelina Akua Serwaa Gyimah.

Miss Gyimah, aged 24, is said to be a resident and hardware shop attendant at Tanoso, a suburb of Kumasi.

Witnesses say two suspected armed men on a motorbike shot at her and made away with her mobile phone at about 9:30 pm on Tuesday night.

She was found in a pool of blood bleeding from injuries in the chest.

Preliminary investigations, according to the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, indicate she was at the crime area to visit a friend.

“The deceased, at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday, told her family that she was visiting a friend around Tech Junction, but was shot immediately she got down from a commercial vehicle at Maxima,” ACP Buah told Accra-based Citi FM.

He said the victim’s family has been informed about the unfortunate incident with investigations ongoing to bring the culprits to book.

