The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has began investigations into threats made by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, against Multimedia Group’s journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

This follows a petition and formal complaint filed by the company which the command has acknowledged receipt of.

A statement, signed by the Deputy Regional Commander, DCOP David Agyeman Adjem, said the Regional Crime Officer has taken up the issue with further developments to be communicated.

The statement added that the Command was aware of its constitutional mandate and will endeavour to protect all persons under its jurisdiction and their property.

“We shall endeavor to protect each and every person in the Region as well as their property. We remain committed to this course.

“Let us allow the Police to investigate the matter and not to inflame passion and make comments that could ultimately mar the investigations,” the statement noted.

The Multimedia Group, on Tuesday, July 13, petitioned the Command, demanding security protection for its employee, Mr Donkor.

This was after Mr Agyapong, while speaking on a programme dubbed ‘The Attitude’ on Net 2 television, a television channel owned by him, called for “serious” beatings of Mr Donkor due to his reportage on the violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Management of Luv FM and for that matter, the Multimedia Group said it takes a serious view of the conduct of the Assin Central MP, especially when a similar pronouncement by him had preceded the murder of Tiger Eye investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The station’s complaint, which was signed by Luv and Nhyira FM General Manager, James Aglah and countersigned by News Editor, Kofi Adu Donfeh, was copied to 14 other local and international bodies.