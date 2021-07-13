Multimedia Group drags Ken Agyapong to CID

The Multimedia Group Limited has lodged a formal complaint against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The media conglomerate’s Kumasi subsidiary, Luv FM has reported the legislator to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for threatening its reporter, Erastus Asare Donkor.

Kennedy Agyapong, while speaking on a programme dubbed ‘The Attitude’ on Net 2 television, a television channel owned by him, called for “serious” beatings of Erastus Asare Donkor due to his reportage on the violence at Ejura in the Ashanti region.

He was quoted to have threatened that if he were the President of Ghana, he would have ensured that Erastus Asare Donkor is beaten mercilessly.

Management of Luv FM and for that matter, the Multimedia Group says it takes a serious view of the conduct of the Assin Central MP, especially when a similar pronouncement by him had preceded the murder of Tiger Eye investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The station’s complaint which was signed by Luv and Nhyira FM General Manager, James Aglah and countersigned by News Editor Kofi Adu Donfeh, was copied to 14 other local and international bodies.

Some of the institutions include the Office of the Chief of Staff, Speaker of Parliament, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti Regional Minister, Minister of National Security and Minister of Interior, as well as the Ghana Journalists Association.

International bodies copied in the complaint include Human Rights Watch of New York, USA; Committee to Protect Journalist (CJP), New York, USA; and the International Federation of Journalists, Washington DC, USA.

