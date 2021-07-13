The Multimedia Group has refuted defamatory statements made against it by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong on NET2 TV.

“Our client takes a serious view of the outright falsehoods of wrongdoing, including unethical hack of saboteur reporting against Government, criminal blackmail, corruption and warmongering,” a statement issued by Accra-based Law firm, A-Partners B Law, dated July 13, on behalf of the Multimedia Group, noted.

The defamatory statements were made on or about Friday, July 9, 2021, on the television station, owned by Mr Agyapong and broadcast virtually to the world.

The statement noted that, although the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Multimedia Group had a meeting with Mr Agyapong, the purpose of that engagement was official, “the reference to a meeting with the CEO is accurate only to the extent of a brief discussion over a petition against the move in 2017, to reduce transmission coverage radius, of certain radio stations to 45km.

“This petition, delivered to and received by the sector Ministry on day 11, 2018, was issued and signed by Management of 10 radio stations, including KENCITY MEDIA LTD’s OMAN FM. A copy, used in court on the subject, is attached hereto for the avoidance of doubt.”

The statement further cautioned Mr Agyapong against repeating the allegation: “Our clients are seriously considering all their options at law and caution against repetition and re-publication of those reckless and malicious falsehoods.”

Below is the full statement: