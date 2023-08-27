Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Kennedy Agyapong, and four others have been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for misconducting themselves during the just-ended Super Delegates Conference.

The four are; Raphael Patrick Sarfo, Charles Dokyi Yaw-Addo, Musa Sulemana and Hopeson Yaovi Adorye.

According to the party, their referral to the disciplinary committee is in “direct response to evidence, including video and photographic materials, which suggest potential violations of the provisions outlined in Article 3(5)(A) of the Party’s Constitution and a potential misconduct under Article 4(7).”

The party further stated that in relation to Kennedy Agyapong, he will be summoned before the disciplinary committee to “provide responses and further details to the accusations and threats he made against certain personalities in a video that has since gone viral on social media and mainstream media.”

This comes after the Assin Central MP was captured on camera promising to deliver “a showdown” to President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Bawumia after his polling agent was allegedly chased into a room by angry delegates.

In the statement, the party stressed their commitment “to upholding democratic values, accountability, and the highest standards of conduct.”

“We are confident that this disciplinary process will be conducted with fairness, transparency, and impartiality,” it concluded.

Below is the full statement