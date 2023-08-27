Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has said her support for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu’s candidature in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race is borne out of the respect she was accorded.

According to her, Dr Bawumia personally came to her house to inform her about his presidential ambition.

“He was the only one who showed respect and came to my house to inform me about his ambition and asked that I support him. Some of the aspirants after they refused to come were roaming and making claims that we were whipped to support Bawumia.

“Do I look like someone who can be forced into doing something I don’t want? she quizzed.

To her, Dr Bawumia sought her support and she will give it wholeheartedly.

“Just like Jacob and Esau, he has taken the blessings. So if the rest think I’m not fit to push them, no problem,” she noted during the NPP Super Delegates Conference.

In addition, the Ablekuma West MP emphasised Dr Bawumia, expertise, and knowledge were what made her support her.

“His demeanour, human relation, and since he started moving with Akufo-Addo in 2007, have you heard of any issues? Look at the other former presidents and their vices. All the aspirants are fit for purpose but Dr Bawumia stands out,” she declared.

ALSO READ: