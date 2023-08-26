The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has arrived at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.

Akua Donkor’s presence was to solidarise with the NPP as it holds its Super Delegates Conference.

Cheerful as always, Madam Donkor appeared in a colourful Kaba and Slit with a nicely styled black wig.

The conference has been necessitated by the number of aspirants contesting the NPP flagbearer race in the build up to the 2024 election.

Madam Akua Donkor

Per the party constitution, if more than five aspirants contest, a special electoral college is held to reduce the number to five.

In this election, former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen is contesting with nine other aspirants, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, and former Ministers Boakye Agyarko and Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie.

