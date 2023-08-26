President Nana Akufo-Addo has successfully cast his vote in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference at the party headquarters.

The President cast his vote shortly after the exercise commenced at 9:00 am.

President Akufo-Addo participated in the electoral process amidst heavy security deployment.

Clad in a black suit, the President, after voting, shook hands and interacted briefly with some people present, including NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

The Special Delegates Conference is a significant event for the NPP, and the Election Committee has assured they are fully prepared to ensure its smooth conduct.

The conference marks a pivotal phase, as it will ultimately set the stage for the presidential primary scheduled for November 4, 2023.

This event will bring together over 900 delegates to vote for five out of the 10 aspirants who will contest the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

ALSO READ:

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was the NPP Headquarters and captured these scenes.