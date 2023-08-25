A Spokesperson for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has said the Super Delegate Conference set for August 26, 2023, is not their main focus.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Spokesperson, Catherine Afeku, stated that despite how crucial the election is, it is meant to prune the number of aspirants to five.

To her, it is an administrative process in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Madam Afeku who is a former Tourism Minister, expressed confidence that Mr Kyerematen will be part of the first five.

Their focus, according to her, is therefore set on November 4, when their aspirant will be elected the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

“The special delegates won’t decide for all the grassroots of the party. The real NPP presidential election is on November 4th; we are only pruning it down to five on Saturday,” she declared.

The former Evalue Gwira MP stressed it will therefore be too early for any aspirant or team to jubilate based on the outcome of the Super Delegates Conference.

It’s a pruning exercise due to the fallout from post-2007. The acrimony and other events that took place. We place a premium on the exercise but not the hierarchy,” she added.

Mr Kyerematen is contesting with nine other aspirants, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyepong, and former Ministers Boakye Agyarko and Dr Akoto Owusu Afriyie, to lead the NPP in the 2024 election.

The exercise on Saturday will therefore bring together 900 delegates to elect five people who will contest the presidential primary in accordance with the NPP’s constitution.

RELATED:

Video attached above: